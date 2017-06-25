close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australian police use pepper spray to stop clashes at anti-immigration rally

Far-right activists from the True Blue Crew, which says it is opposed to refugees and the "Islamisation" of Australia, faced off with members of a left-wing coalition promoting tolerance in the city.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 13:28

Sydney: Australian police fired pepper spray to break up clashes between right-wing nationalists and anti-racism protesters on the streets of Melbourne on Sunday, the latest protest held by anti-immigration groups in the country.

Far-right activists from the True Blue Crew, which says it is opposed to refugees and the "Islamisation" of Australia, faced off with members of a left-wing coalition promoting tolerance in the city.

Australia has seen a rise in far-right activist groups and political parties opposed to Islam and Asian immigration following a number of ‘lone wolf’ attacks by home-grown Islamist radicals.

Victoria Police said one person was arrested for possession of a weapon and one detained for breach of the peace, and a knife and a knuckle duster were confiscated.

“Police were forced to deploy capsicum spray when a small number of protestors attempted to breach a police line, with one person given aftercare as a result of the capsicum spray,” a spokeswoman said.

TV footage showed nationalist protesters holding Australian flags on poles or draped around their shoulders, while opposition protesters held placards with anti-racism messages.

The rally attracted hundreds of protesters and a heavy police presence kept the opposing groups separated, local media reported.

Australia, a staunch ally of the US, has been on high alert for home-grown Islamist attacks since 2014 and authorities say they have thwarted a number of plots.

Far-right groups and political parties like Pauline Hanson’s One Nation have seized on the mood to push anti-immigration agendas.

Concern about immigration has also seeped into the mainstream political discourse, with the governing Liberal-National coalition vowing to tighten rules around citizenship and require applicants to demonstrate how they have embraced “Australian values”.

Phillip Galea, a fixture at rallies organised by the True Blue Crew, was charged with planning a terror attack in August last year. 

It was the first time federal terrorism laws had been used to target such right-wing groups.

TAGS

AustraliaSydneyanti-immigration rallyAustralian policePepper sprayright-wing nationalistsanti-racism protestersMelbourneTrue Blue CrewUSPauline Hanson’s One NationLiberal-National coalitionPhillip Galea

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

WorldAsia

China asks Pakistan and Afghanistan to meet halfway to impr...

Tamil Nadu

Five more fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by Sri Lankan...

WorldAsia

Car bomb in Syria's Idlib province kills 10: War monit...

Chhattisgarh

Sukma encounter: One more police jawan dies, toll climbs to...

Hopes fade in China as more landslide victims found with 93 missing
WorldAsia

Hopes fade in China as more landslide victims found with 93...

Jammu and Kashmir

Man found dead in flood channel in J&K

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video