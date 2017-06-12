Indian Navy ship in Papua New Guinea

New Delhi: In pursuance of India's Act East policy, the Navy's multi-role frigate Sahyadri today arrived in Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

The ship is on an overseas deployment to the South East Asia and Southern Indian Ocean. It will be in Moresby till June 15.

"The visit of the Indian Naval ships seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between Papua New Guinea and India," Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the main maritime concerns of the region.

In addition, the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with surveillance over exclusive economic zones, search and rescue operations and capacity-building activities.

"The current deployment will contribute towards the Indian Navy's efforts to consolidate interoperability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas," Capt Sharma said.