close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Man sets himself on fire outside New Zealand Parliament

A man has reportedly set himself on fire on the grounds of New Zealand`s parliament in Wellington, two days ahead of national elections, police said on Thursday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 11:25

Wellington: A man has reportedly set himself on fire on the grounds of New Zealand`s parliament in Wellington, two days ahead of national elections, police said on Thursday.

"Ambulance are with the man currently, who`s reportedly in a critical condition," New Zealand police said in a statement, adding they have no immediate information on the man`s identity.

Police told a Reuters witness that the parliament grounds have been closed off.

TAGS

New ZealandWellingtonParliament

From Zee News

Restriction on Durga idol immersion has no basis, HC tells Mamata govt
West Bengal

Restriction on Durga idol immersion has no basis, HC tells...

Two-in-one! NASA&#039;s Hubble spots &#039;unusual&#039; binary asteroid with features of a comet
Space

Two-in-one! NASA's Hubble spots 'unusual' bi...

Reliance JioFi gets Rs 1,000 price cut; now available at Rs 999
Technology

Reliance JioFi gets Rs 1,000 price cut; now available at Rs...

Grenade attack on security forces in J&amp;K&#039;s Tral; 2 dead, 7 CRPF jawans injured
Jammu and Kashmir

Grenade attack on security forces in J&K's Tral;...

Hackers left firms poorer by $4 billion in first half of 2017
Technology

Hackers left firms poorer by $4 billion in first half of 2...

PM Modi joins devotees in observing 9-day fast as Navratri begins
India

PM Modi joins devotees in observing 9-day fast as Navratri...

India

How different is Navratri from Durga Puja?

Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan: Iqbal Kaskar
India

Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan: Iqbal Kaskar

Pet parrot mimics owner, orders gift boxes worth $13.50 online!
Environment

Pet parrot mimics owner, orders gift boxes worth $13.50 onl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video