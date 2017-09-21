Man sets himself on fire outside New Zealand Parliament
A man has reportedly set himself on fire on the grounds of New Zealand`s parliament in Wellington, two days ahead of national elections, police said on Thursday.
"Ambulance are with the man currently, who`s reportedly in a critical condition," New Zealand police said in a statement, adding they have no immediate information on the man`s identity.
Police told a Reuters witness that the parliament grounds have been closed off.