Sixth Australian MP Fiona Nash in eligibility trouble

Canberra: A sixth Australian MP will have her eligibility for office decided by the nation`s High Court on Friday over the issue of dual citizenship, the media reported.

Senator Fiona Nash revealed that she is a UK citizen by descent because of her Scottish-born father, reports the BBC.

Dual citizens are not allowed to run for public office under Australia`s constitution.

Nash is deputy leader of the National Party, the junior partner in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull`s governing coalition.

Like Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is a New Zealand dual citizen, Nash said she would continue in her position until the High Court clarifies a section of Australia`s constitution.

The leader said she had legal advice that she had not breached rules.

On Thursday, Australian Justice Minister Michael Keenan was forced to deny he was a British citizen, but his case will not go before court.

Two senators, Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, were forced to resign last month over their citizenship status.

Another two senators, Matt Canavan and Malcolm Roberts, will also have their eligibility decided by the High Court.