close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Fiji: US monitor

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji on Saturday, US seismologists said, but it was considerably deep and there were no reports of damage or injury.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 09:16

Wellington: A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji on Saturday, US seismologists said, but it was considerably deep and there were no reports of damage or injury.

The offshore quake hit at 3:00 pm (0200 GMT) and was centred around 287 kilometres (178 miles) east of Suva, at a depth of 538 kilometres, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings.

The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.

TAGS

FijiEarthquakeUS Geological Survey

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State...

Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar&#039;s today, JD(U) split indicated
Bihar

Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar'...

Huge protests rock PoK; locals demand freedom from Pakistan
India

Huge protests rock PoK; locals demand freedom from Pakistan

Flood situation continues to create havoc in Bihar, UP; death toll reaches 170
India

Flood situation continues to create havoc in Bihar, UP; de...

NASA&#039;s latest communications satellite arrives in orbit
Space

NASA's latest communications satellite arrives in orbi...

Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News after White House exit
World

Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News after White House ex...

Charlottesville violence: Donald Trump&#039;s arts council quits
World

Charlottesville violence: Donald Trump's arts council...

Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP
IndiaJ&K

Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP

Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM working as Amit Shah&#039;s servant
India

Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM working...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video