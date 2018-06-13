हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
1-lakh units of new Maruti Swift sold in just 145 days

Maruti's 20 millionth vehicle produced in India was also a Swift.

New Delhi: Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its hatchback Swift attained sales milestone of one-lakh unit in just 145 days.

“This is the fastest 100,000 units for any car in India. The Third generation Swift has received overwhelming acceptance from customers across regions and age groups, complementing the success of the first and second generation Swift,” MSI said in a statement.

Since its launch in 2005, cumulatively Swift has sold over 1.89 million units in India. Maruti's 20 millionth vehicle produced in India was also a Swift, the company said.

RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We would like to thank all those who chose to buy this 3rd Gen Swift, which offers both power packed performance and advanced safety.”

It may be recalled that MSI's compact sedan Dzire (the new avatar) became the best-selling model in the country for the first time in August last year, taking the crown position from its sibling Alto. Maruti Suzuki Dzire had dropped 'Swift' from its name last year.

The all-new 2018 Maruti Swift was launched at the Auto Expo in Delhi this year. The new Swift is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base LXI variant, while the top-end ZDI + variant is priced at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The third-generation Maruti Swift, based on the 5th-generation HEARTECT platform, has a superior power to weight ratio with an improved acceleration performance.

New features such as Smart Play Infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/ Mirror Link compatibility and voice recognition are popular with the tech-savvy young customers. In addition, customers have appreciated the newly added Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology to the brand.

The new Swift now comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD and Brake Assist and ISOFIX child seat restraints as standard across all the variants. In terms of equipment, the new Swift gets LED projector headlamps, 7-inch touch-screen SmartPlay infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link support, automatic climate control system, reverse parking camera, engine start/stop button, parking sensors and much more.

