123 units of new Ford EcoSport booked within hours on Amazon

New Delhi: The limited 123 units of the all-new Ford EcoSport which were exclusively available for 24-hours, starting midnight of November 05 on Amazon were sold within an hour of being put for booking.

The new Ford EcoSport will be launched on November 09.

The exclusive booking, however, had to be suspended within hours as all 123 units were booked by 10 am on Sunday. The customer could book any variant or colour of their choice listed on the page by paying a booking amount of INR 10,000.

A majority of customers booked the top Titanium+ trim of the EcoSport with the all-new 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine paired to the new six-speed automatic transmission.

The new petrol engine delivers peak power of 123 PS and an outstanding fuel economy of 17 Kmpl.

Redesigned with close to 1600 new parts, the all-new Ford EcoSport builds on the dynamic appeal of its predecessor, starting with a reshaped front, and a large upper trapezoidal grille and lower grille.

The All-New Ford EcoSport will be equipped with an all-new 1.5-liter petrol Ti-VCT engine that is smaller, lighter, stronger and more efficient than the previous generation and will deliver 123 PS of power.

Fitted wiith up to six airbags, the new EcoSport will also feature a bolder and distinct Ford signature grille and bigger projector headlamps and fog lamp bezel.

The new instrument panel and SYNC 3 with a high-resolution 8-inch floating touch screen, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.