2017 Honda City: Which Variant Suits You?

Update - February 14, 2017: The 2017 Honda City has been launched, with prices starting at Rs 8.50 lakh

Honda is all set to launch the facelifted City tomorrow, almost three years after the introduction of the fourth-generation model in the country. Back in 2014, the all-new fourth-gen model faced a daunting task – to reclaim the throne from the Hyundai Verna. In 2017, with its midlife update, the Honda City 2017 is again arming itself for battle against the upcoming all-new Verna. Besides the Verna, the Ciaz is also giving the City a tough fight, and perhaps it will be tackled as well with this facelift. So what exactly has Honda done with the 2017 City? The Japanese automaker has certainly tried to tie up the loose ends in the City’s packaging. Time to find out which of the 2017 City’s variants suits you.

Standard Features

-Like the outgoing model, the 2017 City comes with dual-front airbags and ABS (anti-locking braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) along with ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across its variant line-up

-LED daytime running lights

-Rear windscreen defogger

2017 Honda City S (base variant)

Adds over standard features

Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol (MT)

Audio system with Bluetooth phone integration, USB port and four-speaker system

All four power windows with driver window one-touch up/down

Manual air conditioning

Instrument cluster similar to the Brio/Amaze

Electronically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors



2017 Honda City SV

Adds over the S variant

Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol (MT)/ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (MT)

Audio system with Bluetooth phone integration, USB port and four-speaker system

Touch-based auto climate control with rear AC vents

Auto speed-sensing door locks with a master switch

Instrument cluster with LED illumination, chrome rings and ‘Eco Assist’ rings

Steering-mounted audio and telephony controls

Power-folding outside rear-view mirrors with LED indicators

Cruise controls

Manually adjustable driver seat

Front and rear armrests

Shark-fin antenna



2017 Honda City V

Adds over the SV variant

Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC (MT/CVT)/ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (MT)

7.0-inch touch-based infotainment system with MirrorLink smartphone integration and built-in navigation. It features 1.5 gigabytes of internal storage, along with HDMI port and two microSD card inputs and USB ports. Built-in WiFi receiver for Internet browsing, emails and live traffic updates.

Eight-speaker system (four speakers and tweeters)

Passive keyless-entry with push-button engine start-stop

Multi-view rear camera with guidelines

Seven-speed paddle shifters for the automatic variant (CVT)

Automatic folding door mirrors

15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome door handles

2017 Honda City VX (top-end variant of the pre-facelift model)

Adds over the V variant

Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC (MT/CVT)/ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (MT)

LED headlamps with LED foglamps

Auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror

Sunroof with one-touch open/close function

Beige leather upholstery with leather-wrapped steering wheels, gear shift knob and door pads

Soft-touch dashboard panel with stitching

Plethora of interior chrome appliques

Reach adjustment for steering wheel



2017 Honda City ZX (new range-topping variant)

Adds over the VX variant

Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC (CVT)/ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (MT)

Side and curtain airbags (a total of six airbags)

Wrap-around LED tail lamps and LED licence plate lights

Trunk-lid spoiler with LED stop lamp

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

All-LED interior lamps

Automatic wipers and headlamps along with follow-me-home function

Adjustable rear headrests

Though the new range-topping ZX has the most flamboyant of the bells and whistles such as all-LED lighting and 16-inch wheels along with six-airbags, the VX, seems to be the most value-packed variant. That’s because, firstly, it features new LED headlights and fog lamps and an updated infotainment system, apart from the goodies of the pre-facelift model. And, secondly, it is likely to be priced on a par with the outgoing model’s VX trim, unlike the new ZX variant. Also, customers looking for an economical automatic option can consider the V variant, since Honda is offering the CVT with paddle shifters from the V trim onwards. This trim has the new infotainment unit on offer as well. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the facelifted City.

Source: CarDekho.com