2017 Honda City: Which Variant Suits You?
Update - February 14, 2017: The 2017 Honda City has been launched, with prices starting at Rs 8.50 lakh
Honda is all set to launch the facelifted City tomorrow, almost three years after the introduction of the fourth-generation model in the country. Back in 2014, the all-new fourth-gen model faced a daunting task – to reclaim the throne from the Hyundai Verna. In 2017, with its midlife update, the Honda City 2017 is again arming itself for battle against the upcoming all-new Verna. Besides the Verna, the Ciaz is also giving the City a tough fight, and perhaps it will be tackled as well with this facelift. So what exactly has Honda done with the 2017 City? The Japanese automaker has certainly tried to tie up the loose ends in the City’s packaging. Time to find out which of the 2017 City’s variants suits you.
Standard Features
-Like the outgoing model, the 2017 City comes with dual-front airbags and ABS (anti-locking braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) along with ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across its variant line-up
-LED daytime running lights
-Rear windscreen defogger
2017 Honda City S (base variant)
Adds over standard features
Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol (MT)
Audio system with Bluetooth phone integration, USB port and four-speaker system
All four power windows with driver window one-touch up/down
Manual air conditioning
Instrument cluster similar to the Brio/Amaze
Electronically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors
2017 Honda City SV
Adds over the S variant
Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol (MT)/ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (MT)
Audio system with Bluetooth phone integration, USB port and four-speaker system
Touch-based auto climate control with rear AC vents
Auto speed-sensing door locks with a master switch
Instrument cluster with LED illumination, chrome rings and ‘Eco Assist’ rings
Steering-mounted audio and telephony controls
Power-folding outside rear-view mirrors with LED indicators
Cruise controls
Manually adjustable driver seat
Front and rear armrests
Shark-fin antenna
2017 Honda City V
Adds over the SV variant
Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC (MT/CVT)/ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (MT)
7.0-inch touch-based infotainment system with MirrorLink smartphone integration and built-in navigation. It features 1.5 gigabytes of internal storage, along with HDMI port and two microSD card inputs and USB ports. Built-in WiFi receiver for Internet browsing, emails and live traffic updates.
Eight-speaker system (four speakers and tweeters)
Passive keyless-entry with push-button engine start-stop
Multi-view rear camera with guidelines
Seven-speed paddle shifters for the automatic variant (CVT)
Automatic folding door mirrors
15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome door handles
2017 Honda City VX (top-end variant of the pre-facelift model)
Adds over the V variant
Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC (MT/CVT)/ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (MT)
LED headlamps with LED foglamps
Auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror
Sunroof with one-touch open/close function
Beige leather upholstery with leather-wrapped steering wheels, gear shift knob and door pads
Soft-touch dashboard panel with stitching
Plethora of interior chrome appliques
Reach adjustment for steering wheel
2017 Honda City ZX (new range-topping variant)
Adds over the VX variant
Engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC (CVT)/ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (MT)
Side and curtain airbags (a total of six airbags)
Wrap-around LED tail lamps and LED licence plate lights
Trunk-lid spoiler with LED stop lamp
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
All-LED interior lamps
Automatic wipers and headlamps along with follow-me-home function
Adjustable rear headrests
Though the new range-topping ZX has the most flamboyant of the bells and whistles such as all-LED lighting and 16-inch wheels along with six-airbags, the VX, seems to be the most value-packed variant. That’s because, firstly, it features new LED headlights and fog lamps and an updated infotainment system, apart from the goodies of the pre-facelift model. And, secondly, it is likely to be priced on a par with the outgoing model’s VX trim, unlike the new ZX variant. Also, customers looking for an economical automatic option can consider the V variant, since Honda is offering the CVT with paddle shifters from the V trim onwards. This trim has the new infotainment unit on offer as well. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the facelifted City.
Source: CarDekho.com
