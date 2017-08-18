2017 Hyundai Verna: Variants explained

New Delhi: The Hyundai Verna is all set to start a new innings on August 22, 2017 (bookings open), with its all-new fifth-generation version. It seems like the South Korean automaker has applied the same formula for the upcoming model as well with first-in-segment features and coupe-like styling.

Looking at the features on offer, it is safe to say that not only has Hyundai filled the loopholes in the previous model’s packaging, but it has also gone the extra mile in an attempt to take its throne back from the Honda City this time around. Let us see what all the Hyundai Verna packs, in our ‘Variants Explained’ series through its leaked brochure.

Standard Safety Features

Dual-front airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system)



Front seatbelt pre-tensioners



ISOFIX child seat mounts



Driver seatbelt reminder

Colour Options

New

Polar White



Fiery Red



Siena Brown



Flame Orange

Existing

Stardust



Sleek Silver



Phantom Black

Engines

Petrol

1.6L Dual VTVT: 123PS/155Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)

Diesel

1.6L: 128PS/260Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)



Hyundai Verna E

Highlights



Base variant



Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer



Transmission choice: 6-speed manual

What’s on offer?

Comes with halogen headlamps and incandescent tail lamps

185/65 cross-section 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cap



Comes with dual-tone interior with blue backlit illumination



Central locking



Fabric upholstery



Manual air conditioning, power steering (tilt adjustable) and electric windows (with driver auto down); no audio system or speakers on offer



Cooled glove box



Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirror

Hyundai Verna EX

Highlights

Mid trim



Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer



Transmission choice: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic (with both petrol or diesel)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the base E trim

Chromed front grille and window belt line



Projector fog lamps similar to the Hyundai Elantra



Gets automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function



Rear defogger with timer



185/65 cross-section 15-inch alloy wheels for the automatic trim



Shark-fin antenna



Gets speed-sensing auto door lock and impact sensing unlock



Height adjustable driver seat



Sliding central armrest



Auto up and down for driver’s window



Cruise control



5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking camera



Rear parking sensors



Four speaker system with Arkamys sound tuning



Auto climate control with cluster ionizer and rear AC vents



Front and rear USB charging

Hyundai Verna SX

Highlights

Top-spec trim



Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engine on offer



Transmission choice: 6-speed manual (petrol) and 6-speed manual/automatic (diesel)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the mid EX trim



Projector headlamps with cornering lamps and LED daytime running lights

LED tail lamps



Offers height adjustable seatbelts



195/55 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels



Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob



Electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors



7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (IPS display for wide angle viewing) with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink Connectivity



6-speaker system (4 door speakers and 2 front tweeters) with Arkamys sound tuning



Hyundai iBlue smartphone app-based remote (works with select Android phones)



Diesel automatic model gets sunroof, Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC) and rear manual curtain

Hyundai Verna SX (O)

Highlights

Optional variant of the top-spec trim (technically the range-topping trim)



Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer



Transmission choice: 6-speed manual/automatic (petrol) and 6-speed manual (diesel)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the tops-spec SX trim



Passive keyless entry with push button engine start-stop



Leather upholstery with ventilated front seats



Curtain and side airbags (total of six airbags)



Adjustable rear headrests



Hands-free smart trunk



Auto Link connected car tech



Rear manual curtain



Petrol automatic gets Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC)



Electric sunroof ​ ​

Source: CarDekho.com