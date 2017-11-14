हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift launched in India, price starts at Rs 9.97 lakh

The Scorpio facelift gets subtle aesthetic changes along with the XUV500’s 2.2-litre diesel with 140PS of power and a new 6-speed manual.

Last Updated: Nov 14, 2017, 17:38 PM IST
Comments |
2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift launched in India, price starts at Rs 9.97 lakh

Mahindra on Tuesday launched its second-generation Scorpio facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The Tata Safari Storme remains its arch-rival as before, along with other compact SUVs such as the Renault Duster, Captur and the Hyundai Creta.  

The mid-cycle update comes after just over three years since its introduction in September 2014.

Variants and Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Variants Powertrain option Prices 
S3 2.5-litre m2DICR 2WD Rs 9.97 lakh
S5 2.2-litre mHawk 119PS 2WD Rs 11.61 lakh
S7 2.2-litre mHawk 119PS 2WD Rs 12.69 lakh 
S7 2.2-litre mHawk 140PS 2WD Rs 12.99 lakh 
S11 2.2-litre mHawk 140PS 2WD Rs 14.78 lakh 
S11 2.2-litre mHawk 140PS 4WD Rs 16.01 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio Facelift: Highlights 

-Gets a new Jeep-inspired grille with seven slats and subtly redesigned front bumper 

-At the sides, the indicators have now moved to the outside rearview mirrors from the front fenders and it now rides on a new set of five-spoke alloy wheels 

-At the rear, it gets a subtly redesigned license plate housing and bumper. The outgoing model's clear-lense tail lamps have been ditched for a red lense setup

-The interior continues to feature the same light and dark theme. Sadly, Mahindra has retained the existing 6-inch touchscreen unit with the Scorpio facelift, despite the XUV500, KUV100 and the TUV300 featuring a bigger 7-inch unit. The XUV500’s unit also comes with Android Auto support. However, now, rear parking camera support is available with the touchscreen unit

-There’s a new faux leather upholstery on offer

-The updated Scorpio is powered by the 140PS version of the 2.2-litre mHawk, which also powers the XUV500. There’s a decent 20PS power boost, while the overall torque sees a healthy 40Nm boost (10Nm less than the XUV500’s). The 140PS 2.2-litre mHawk is mated to a 6-speed manual same as the XUV500

-The lower variants get the same 120PS version of the 2.2-litre mHawk, while the base trim gets the 2.5-litre m2DICR engine as before 

-It will continue to feature the Mahindra Micro-Hybrid tech as before   

-The updated Scorpio comes in six variants: S3, S5, S7 (two variants) and S11 (two variants)

Source: CarDekho.com

Tags:
Mahindra Scorpio faceliftMahindra Scorpio facelift launchMahindra Scorpio facelift priceScorpio facelift featuresScorpio facelift variants
Next
Story

Jaguar launches locally-made F-Pace at Rs 60.02 lakh

Trending