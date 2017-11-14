2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift launched in India, price starts at Rs 9.97 lakh
The Scorpio facelift gets subtle aesthetic changes along with the XUV500’s 2.2-litre diesel with 140PS of power and a new 6-speed manual.
Mahindra on Tuesday launched its second-generation Scorpio facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The Tata Safari Storme remains its arch-rival as before, along with other compact SUVs such as the Renault Duster, Captur and the Hyundai Creta.
The mid-cycle update comes after just over three years since its introduction in September 2014.
Variants and Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|Variants
|Powertrain option
|Prices
|S3
|2.5-litre m2DICR 2WD
|Rs 9.97 lakh
|S5
|2.2-litre mHawk 119PS 2WD
|Rs 11.61 lakh
|S7
|2.2-litre mHawk 119PS 2WD
|Rs 12.69 lakh
|S7
|2.2-litre mHawk 140PS 2WD
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|S11
|2.2-litre mHawk 140PS 2WD
|Rs 14.78 lakh
|S11
|2.2-litre mHawk 140PS 4WD
|Rs 16.01 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio Facelift: Highlights
-Gets a new Jeep-inspired grille with seven slats and subtly redesigned front bumper
-At the sides, the indicators have now moved to the outside rearview mirrors from the front fenders and it now rides on a new set of five-spoke alloy wheels
-At the rear, it gets a subtly redesigned license plate housing and bumper. The outgoing model's clear-lense tail lamps have been ditched for a red lense setup
-The interior continues to feature the same light and dark theme. Sadly, Mahindra has retained the existing 6-inch touchscreen unit with the Scorpio facelift, despite the XUV500, KUV100 and the TUV300 featuring a bigger 7-inch unit. The XUV500’s unit also comes with Android Auto support. However, now, rear parking camera support is available with the touchscreen unit
-There’s a new faux leather upholstery on offer
-The updated Scorpio is powered by the 140PS version of the 2.2-litre mHawk, which also powers the XUV500. There’s a decent 20PS power boost, while the overall torque sees a healthy 40Nm boost (10Nm less than the XUV500’s). The 140PS 2.2-litre mHawk is mated to a 6-speed manual same as the XUV500
-The lower variants get the same 120PS version of the 2.2-litre mHawk, while the base trim gets the 2.5-litre m2DICR engine as before
-It will continue to feature the Mahindra Micro-Hybrid tech as before
-The updated Scorpio comes in six variants: S3, S5, S7 (two variants) and S11 (two variants)
