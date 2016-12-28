2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched: Key Features
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 01:40
Pic for representational purpose only ( Twitter/@maruti_swift)
New Delhi: The much in news and highly anticipated 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched as its world debut in Japan. The sale will start from January 4 in Japan and in India it will be available only towards the end of 2017.
With headlights redesigned, there’s some chrome detailing inside them that’s similar to what we’ve seen in the Baleno. In fact, the Swift is likely to be based on the same platform as the Baleno, even though, on the surface, the changes seem evolutionary.
Key Features:
- The car retains the current Swift’s distinctive silhouette, but the design is now sleeker.
- Highlights include new alloy wheels, a large hexagonal front grille, along with a sporty new front bumper with aggressively styled fog lamp housings.
- Large hexagonal grille and Automatic LED head lamps
- Floating roof and All-new wraparound tail lamps
- Keyless entry and new steering wheel
- Voice command & navigation system
- According to India Car News, the lightweight platform of the 2017 model makes it 100 kg lighter than the current one.
- Variant expected price: Base model will be available for about Rs 5 lakh and for top model Rs 8 lakh in India.
