2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched: Key Features

New Delhi: The much in news and highly anticipated 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched as its world debut in Japan. The sale will start from January 4 in Japan and in India it will be available only towards the end of 2017.

With headlights redesigned, there’s some chrome detailing inside them that’s similar to what we’ve seen in the Baleno. In fact, the Swift is likely to be based on the same platform as the Baleno, even though, on the surface, the changes seem evolutionary.

Key Features: