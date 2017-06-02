2017 Nissan Micra launched at Rs 5.99 lakh- Know about variants, features, prices and more....

After repeatedly posting teaser images on social media, Nissan has finally launched the 2017 Micra in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). To be clear, this is not the fifth-generation Micra which is on sale in international markets, but an updated version of the fourth-gen Micra. The 2017 Micra comes with some new features and minor cosmetic changes. It is the only hatchback from the Japanese automaker currently on sale in the country.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the updated Micra.

-Micra XL CVT Rs 5.99 lakh

-Micra XV CVT Rs 6.95 lakh

-Micra XV CVT (Orange) Rs 6.95 lakh

-Micra dCi XL Rs 6.62 lakh

-Micra dCi XL Comfort Rs 7.23 lakh

-Micra dCi XL Comfort (Orange) Rs 7.23 lakh

The starting price of the Micra remains unchanged as the new features have been added only in the top variant.The Prices of the top variant is increased by Rs 14,000.

As expected from the teaser images, the 2017 Micra comes with new features like automatic rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlights. The new Micra also gets a more premium cabin compared to the outgoing model. The new hatchbacks comes with black seats with orange stitching and orange inserts around the dashboard and doors (only in Orange Variant). The hatchback remains mechanically unchanged and will continue to be offered with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the petrol engine produces 77PS of power and 104Nm of torque, the diesel produces 64PS and 160 Nm. Both engines are coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the petrol variant also gets the option of a CVT (continuous variable transmission).

The Micra competes with hatchbacks like the Maruti Ignis and the Hyundai Grand i10. The new additions in the fourth-gen Micra do make it a more attractive package than the earlier car. However, we were expecting Nissan to introduce the fifth-gen Micra in the country. Not only is the fifth-gen Micra longer, wider and lower, it also looks completely different to the current hatchback. Now, we are left with no other option except wait till next year to see if Nissan changes its mind. For now, let's see if the added features in the fourth-gen Micra help it bring new customers under Nissan’s fold.

Source: CarDekho.com