Ford India

2018 Ford Aspire facelift bookings open, to be launched on October 4

Customers can book the new Ford Aspire by paying Rs 11,000 at Ford dealerships.

New Delhi: Ford India has started accepting bookings for the latest version of its compact sedan –2018 Ford Aspire facelift –at its authorized dealerships across the country.

Customers can book the new Ford Aspire by paying Rs 11,000 at Ford dealerships. The latest Ford compact sedan will be introduced on October 4.

“The New Ford Aspire has been tailor-made for those who don’t follow the crowds, desire beyond the ordinary and want more out of their car experience. They are driven by a desire to lead and make their own mark,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president - Marketing at Ford India.

Ford India has partnered with National Geographic Channel for its upcoming series ‘Mega Icons’, featuring iconic personalities. Starting September 24, the show will feature Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Politician & actor Kamal Haasan, former president of India – APJ Abdul Kalam, nobel laureate Dalai Lama, and Kiran Bedi will be featured.

As per reports, the Aspire facelift gets refreshed front bumper, chrome grille, 15-inch multi-spoke units as part of its external change. Interiors of the car will get new dashboard, 6.5-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Aspire facelift may start at Rs 5.80 lakh for the petrol model while the diesel variants may come at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

