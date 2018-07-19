हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift

2018 Honda Jazz Facelift launched in India: Price, specs and more

The new Jazz will now be available in 2 grades in Petrol – V and VX and 3 grades in Diesel – S, V and VX with Manual Transmission .

2018 Honda Jazz Facelift launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Honda Cars India on Thursday launched the facelift version of its premium hatchback Jazz in India with price starting at Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Jazz will now be available in 2 grades in Petrol – V and VX and 3 grades in Diesel – S, V and VX with Manual Transmission . The four petrol trims of the new model are priced from Rs 7.35 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh, while the three diesel variants are tagged between Rs 8.05 lakh and Rs 9.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

New Honda Jazz 2018 with comes with enhanced style, new interiors and added safety features. The exterior styling elements include new Signature Rear LED Wing Light, Chrome Door Handles  and comes with two new exterior colours.

The interiors of the car include new 17 . 7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with Audio, Video and Navigation system – Digipad 2 . 0 with Blue Tooth Audio, Apple CarPlay  and Android Auto  and rear camera display. The car comes with one Push Start/ Stop Button with White and Red illumination, Honda Smart Key System (Touch sensor based) with Keyless Remote, Cruise Control, Front Centre Armrest, Central Lock Hand Switch, Driver Side Vanity Mirror and Improved NV performance.

It has Rear Parking Sensors and Speed sensing Auto Door Lock for added safety.

The new Honda Jazz will be available with advanced CVT technology in both V and VX grades in Petrol . The colour line - up of the new Jazz also gets refreshed and the new model features Premium Beige interiors with a choice of 5 exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new), Lunar Silver Metallic (New), Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.

Honda has so far sold 1,28,197 units of Jazz in India.

Tags:
2018 Honda Jazz FaceliftHonda Cars IndiaNew Honda Jazz 2018Honda new Jazz 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close