Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 bookings officially commences, launch at Auto Expo

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 18, 2018, 20:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Maruti will take the wraps off the most awaited hatchback of the last two years — the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift at the upcoming Auto Expo, media reports have said.

Maruti will launch the third generation Swift on February 8 at the Expo.

The new Swift is expected to have similar front design with minor changes to the grille and front fender elements.

It will come with a hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, ORVMs indicator, fog lamps and 15-inch machined alloy wheels.

On the interior is expected new layout of the dashboard, twin-pod instrument cluster, TFT MID unit, new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and automatic climate control.

The new Swift will feature cabin with an all-black seats and upholstery.

Maruti Suzuki Swift will have a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood will sit a 1.2-litre petrol engine churing 83 hp of power and 115 Nm of torque and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine producing 74 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque.

Both the variants would be available with a 5-speed manual transmission while the petrol engine may also be offered with an automatic gearbox.

 

