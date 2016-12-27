5 Best bikes of 2016!

New Delhi: For all the bike lovers, the announcement of a new beast hitting the roads becomes the much-awaited event. In 2016 several world-class motorbikes made their debut. Out of all, these top 5 bikes remained the favourites:

Yamaha YZF-R1

The design is not changed majorly from last year's R1 2015. However, colour scheme is new in the current bike. Yamaha continues to deliver a superior ride.

Kawasaki ZX-10R

It is a motorcycle in the Ninja sport bike series. It has a 998 cc (60.9 cu in) liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-four. The 2016 ZX-10R has received a major update.

2017 Suzuki SV650

The sports bike SV650 features Suzuki’s new one-push easy-start system, first introduced on the 2016 GSX-S1000. It also has an automatic idle speed control and a new Low-Rpm assist feature.

2017 Kawasaki Z125 Pro

It has a four-stroke, single-cylinder 125cc engine with a 24mm throttle body. The engine is mounted low and forward in the frame. The Z125 PRO has a four-speed manual transmission with a manual clutch and traditional clutch lever.

2016 Yamaha XSR900

Yamaha places the XSR900 in the Sport Heritage class. The XSR900 is powered by Yamaha's 847 cc Crossplane Crankshaft Concept inline triple, which is also in the FZ-09 and FJ-09.

All of these beauties might be your dream bikes but they certainly come at a price which can burn a hole in your pocket!