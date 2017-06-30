close
All-new BMW 5 Series launched in India at starting price of Rs 49.90 lakh

The all-new BMW 5 Series will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from 1st July onwards.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 11:24
All-new BMW 5 Series launched in India at starting price of Rs 49.90 lakh

Mumbia: The all-new BMW 5 Series has been launched in India.

The all-new BMW 5 Series will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from 1st July onwards.

The all-new BMW 5 Series is available in three diesel variants - the BMW 520d Sport Line, the BMW 520d Luxury Line and the BMW 530d M Sport and in one petrol variant, the BMW 530i Sport Line, which are locally produced.

The ex-showroom prices of BMW 530i Sport Line is t Rs 49.90 lakh, BMW 520d Sport Line at Rs 49.90 lakh,  BMW 520d Luxury Line at Rs 53.60 lakh and BMW 530d M Sport at Rs 61.30 lakh.

Sport Line comes with sporty styling shining, high-gloss black, special colours in the interior, sports leather steering and light-alloy wheels in a bi-colour polished finish.

The Luxury Line comes with high-gloss chrome and matching wheels, aluminium door sill plates, sports leather steering wheel, exclusive colours for the ambient lighting and chrome edging.

The M Sport comes with M light-alloy wheels, M badging, an extremely sporty cockpit design with M leather steering wheel and comfort seats in the front with exclusive 'Nappa' Leather upholstery as standard.

