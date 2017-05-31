All new Hyundai KONA teaser released – Check out video

New Delhi: South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motors has released the teaser of the much-talked about Kona - the company's first subcompact SUV.

Concrete details about pricing and specifications for the all-new Hyundai Kona have yet to be revealed but expect to see the subcompact SUV make a public debut sometime in the summer with vehicles landing for sale in dealerships in October.

The Kona will, reportedly be the smallest member of a family that also includes the Grand Santa Fe, the Santa Fe and the Tucson.

Check out the teaser video: