Hyundai Motors

All new Hyundai Santro 2018 to be unveiled today: Expected price, specs and more

Hyundai will take bookings for the new vehicle on October 10.

File photo of Santro.

New Delhi: After releasing several models and facelift versions in India from its stable, Hyundai Motors seems all set to take the wraps off the New 2018 Hyundai Santro, codenamed AH2 in India on Tuesday.

Hyundai will take bookings for the new vehicle on October 10. Customers can book the new Hyundai Santro online by paying Rs 10,000. The car will hit the roads by the end of this month.

Media reports had earlier said that the New 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to have bigger dimensions. It is likely to be powered by an 800cc or a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The upcoming hatchback is also likely to feature an indigenously-built automated manual transmission (AMT).

The New 2018 Hyundai Santro will reportedly be pitted against Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, Maruti Celerio and the Maruti Wagon R.

It is expected to fall between Rs 4 lakh – Rs 5.50 lakh price bracket.

First introduced in 1998, the Hyundai Santro, was discontinued in 2014 to make way for the Grand i10. In most markets across the globe, the Grand i10 replaced the i10; however, in India, the Korean carmaker continued retailing both the generations side by side and thus had to halt the production of the Santro to make sure there wasn’t any cannibalisation within its portfolio.

Hyundai Motors, New 2018 Hyundai Santro, Hyundai AH2, Hyundai new Santro

