Hyundai Motors

All new Hyundai Santro pre-booking starts today at Rs 11,000

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd  will start taking the preebooking of the all new Santro from Wednesday.

The pre-booking for the car will commence online. Customers can do so by paying Rs 11,100 as booking amount for the first 50,000 customers as an introductory offer. They can pre-book the new Santro till October 22.

The hatchback was unveiled in India on Tuesday while its world premiere will be held on October 23 in New Delhi.

Under the hood, the new Santro will be equipped with 4-Cylinder 1.1 Litre Petrol engine. It will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have Factory fitted CNG option, the company said.

The overall design theme of the new Santro is based on Rhythmical Tension for a refined yet sporty image, Hyundai said in a statement. The front of car bears Hyundai’s signature cascade grille with chrome surround.

The car will come packed with 17.64 cm Touch Screen Audio Video System with smart phone connectivity like Android auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen

The new Santro will have standard ABS with EBD and Driver’s Airbag. It will have both front and Rear AC vents.

Y K Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “Today is a historic and proud moment for us. The all new Santro is based on the six key pillars – Modern Stylish Tallboy design, Comfortable and Premium Cabin, New Age technology, Customer Centric Safety, All Round Performance and Complete Peace of Mind, to become a Game Changer and Benchmark Product in the Indian Auto Industry.”

Hyundai MotorsHyundai all new SantroNew 2018 Hyundai SantroHyundai AH2Hyundai new Santro

