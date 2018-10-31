हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amway India forays into air purifier market, launches Atmosphere Drive for passenger vehicles

The three-in-one filtration technology operates at three levels with over 300 contaminants removal performance.

New Delhi: Direct selling major Amway India on Wednesday announced its foray into the air purification category by launching Atmosphere Drive for passenger vehicles as the first product within the category.

“Amway has launched India’s first and only Car Air Treatment System with the Allergy UK Seal of Approval Atmosphere Drive. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 30m3/hr at its max speed, the Atmosphere Drive system purifies the air and reduces three hundred and 13 different gaseous contaminants,” the company said in a statement.

The three-in-one filtration technology operates at three levels with over 300 contaminants removal performance. The Atmosphere Drive System operates at three stages for effective air filtration to purify the air inside the car.

It uses a pre-filter to remove large particles such as hair and dust; uses a particular filter to removes small airborne particles such as dust, PM2 and smoke; uses a carbon filter which will reduce odour and gaseous contaminants.

Moreover, the Atmosphere Drive System also reduces chemical pollutants such as formaldehyde, toluene and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs), Amway said.

The sensory technology in Atmosphere Drive allows for auto mode operation while driving and reacts and provides real time air quality reading. It also has a smart chip technology for effective filter life monitoring which indicates when to change the filter.

