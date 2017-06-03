close
Anand Mahindra tweets to Elon Musk; invites him to make electric vehicles in India

Mahindra Group chairman and MD Anand Mahindra Tesla's founder and CEO Elon Musk to make electric vehicles in India.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 15:55
Anand Mahindra tweets to Elon Musk; invites him to make electric vehicles in India

New Delhi: Mahindra Group chairman and MD Anand Mahindra has asked Tesla's founder and CEO Elon Musk to make electric vehicles in India.

Mahindra via his official twitter handle wrote, “Time you got out here Elon. You don't want to leave that whole market to Mahindra do you?? The more the merrier--and greener..!”

Mahindra's tweet was in response to Musk's tweet which said, “India commits to sell only electric cars by 2030. It is already the largest market for solar power.”

Earlier, in February 2017, Musk had tweeted that he was hoping for Tesla to launch its vehicle in summer.

However, on Monday he dashed the hopes of seeing the company launching the model in India either in 2017 or 2018.

Replying to a tweet that asked about the chances of Tesla launching its model in India in 2017 or 2018, Musk said: "Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30 percent of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that."

The models rolled out by Tesla are electric powered and long distance runners.

Though India is the fastest growing market for passenger cars, the market for electric vehicles is yet to grow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Tesla headquarters at Palo Alto, California, in the United States, in 2015 and met Musk.

Mahindra groupAnand MahindraTesla CEOElon MuskElectric vehiclesEVs in India

