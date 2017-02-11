App-based taxi drivers' strike leaves commuters troubled
New Delhi: Many commuters in the National Capital Region (NCR) were facing problems as most of the app-based taxi drivers went on strike here on Friday over financial issues with their partners Ola and Uber.
Rohit Yadav, 38, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis and works at a private company in Gurugram, told IANS he is facing difficulties in hiring app-based cabs and reaching office late since the last two days.
Other commuters as well, who mostly depend on cab service to reach office, had to face similar troubles.
"Pathetic! I reached my office an hour late due to this ongoing strike," Abhilash Mishra, who works in a private company, said.
He also said: "As there were no cabs near my house, auto drivers were demanding twice the fare. They seemed to be taking benefit of the situation."
"However, after trying relentlessly, I finally managed to book a private taxi," he added.
A call was made for a general strike by Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union against the ever-changing policies of the app-based cab companies.
