App-based taxi drivers' strike leaves commuters troubled

IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 17:18
New Delhi: Many commuters in the National Capital Region (NCR) were facing problems as most of the app-based taxi drivers went on strike here on Friday over financial issues with their partners Ola and Uber.

Rohit Yadav, 38, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis and works at a private company in Gurugram, told IANS he is facing difficulties in hiring app-based cabs and reaching office late since the last two days.

Other commuters as well, who mostly depend on cab service to reach office, had to face similar troubles.

"Pathetic! I reached my office an hour late due to this ongoing strike," Abhilash Mishra, who works in a private company, said.

He also said: "As there were no cabs near my house, auto drivers were demanding twice the fare. They seemed to be taking benefit of the situation."

"However, after trying relentlessly, I finally managed to book a private taxi," he added.

A call was made for a general strike by Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union against the ever-changing policies of the app-based cab companies.

 

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 17:18
