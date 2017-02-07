Aprilia SR 150 Race to be launched on Feb 9

It’s been just a few months since Aprilia launched its very first scooter in the Indian market, the SR 150. Aggressive styling, bigger tyres, disc brake, twin-split headlamps, connection to the racing brand and an affordable sticker price immediately made this scooter an attractive proposition. With the sales gaining momentum, the company has come up with a race version for those expecting something more in terms of performance and dynamics.

www.autosarena.com have uploaded what looks like a page from an internal presentation of the upcoming SR 150 variant or the SR 150 R Race. The new scooter gets new Maze Grey body colour with a new race graphics. The bike gets new instrument dials, possibly a semi digital LCD unit. The wheels and rear damper are painted in red while the front brake caliper is finished in gold paint. The front has a slotted front disc rotor now which suggests that new bike will have more effective braking. The 1500cc air-cooled engine might feature a different state of tune for better performance and features a new exhaust muffler.

The standard version of the SR 150 is priced at Rs 67,395 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the race version is expected to be priced around Rs 8,000 more.

Watch this space for details of the launch and specifications of the new Aprilia SR 150 Race.

Source: BikeDekho.com