Aprilia SR150 Race launched at Rs 70,061

The SR150 was launched in the Indian market by Aprilia a few months back and it is the first scooter launched by the performance bikemaker in the country.

Aggressive styling, bigger tyres, disc brake, twin-split headlamps, connection to the racing brand and an affordable sticker price immediately made this scooter an attractive proposition for the customers to look forward into.

The sales immediately boomed up and now, Aprilia has come up with a race version of the SR 150 targeting the buyers who expect something more in terms of performance and dynamics from the scooter segment.

The SR 150 Race gets new Maze Grey body colour with a new race graphics. The wheels and rear damper are painted in red while the front brake caliper is finished in gold paint while the standard SR 150 retails a black paint scheme. The scooter gets 14-inch wheels both at the front and rear shod with 120/70 section tyres, has a fuel tank capacity of 7 litres and 775mm of saddle height.

The Race version retains the same 220mm disc brake at the front and 140mm drum at the rear as the standard variant. The 150cc SOHC air-cooled engine produces 10.6 PS @ 6750rpm and a peak torque of 11.4Nm @ 5000rpm.

The race version of the SR150 is priced at Rs 70,061 (ex-showroom, Pune), 4 percent over the standard version. Buyers have an option of purchasing race kit (for track purpose only) at Rs 3,500 extra over the price.

Source: BikeDekho.com