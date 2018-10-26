हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aston Martin

Aston Martin launches all-new Vantage in India at Rs 2.86 crore

The company currently has two dealerships in India -- Delhi and Mumbai.

Aston Martin launches all-new Vantage in India at Rs 2.86 crore

New Delhi: British luxury brand Aston Martin Friday launched all new version of its sports car Vantage in India priced at Rs 2.86 crore (ex-showroom).

The sports car comes with 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine mated to eight-speed automatic transmission enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds on to a maximum speed of 195mph.

The company currently has two dealerships in India -- Delhi and Mumbai.

“The new Vantage is the second of the seven new models in seven years under our Second Century Plan,” Nancy Chen, Head of Sales Operations for Aston Martin, South and Southeast Asia, said.

The new Vantage bears an aerodynamic performance. The vehicle come with new side gills, dynamic focused sports car cockpit and a high waist interior theme. It has significant improvement in headroom compared with the outgoing Vantage, the company said.

For the first time on an Aston Martin, the new Vantage also features an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff). At higher speeds, the E-Diff’s speed and sensitivity of response enables the system to take very fine control of the car’s dynamic behaviour. It makes the car feel much more composed both in terms of its straight-line stability and its cornering performance, providing the driver with increased levels of confidence to explore and enjoy the car’s capabilities to the fullest, it added.

Tags:
Aston MartinAston Martin VantageAston Martin all new Vantageall new Vantage India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close