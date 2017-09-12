Audi A5 to be launched in India on October 5

Audi India is gearing up to launch the all-new A5 in the country on October 5, 2017. Filling the gap between the A4 and the A6, the new model is slated to become the ninth new offering from Audi this year. In its previous generation, Audi brought the S5 Sportback iteration of the A5 to India. Will the German auto giant dare to offer the all-new model in all three body styles - Cabriolet, Coupe and Sportback - in India is something that remains to be seen.

Underneath the angry-looking exterior of the new Audi A5, lies the same platform that underpins its smaller sibling, the A4. To keep costs in check, the new model will probably share most of its mechanicals with the A4 as well.

While the Audi A5 is offered with a range of 4- and 6-cylinder engines in international markets, in India it is likely to be offered with the 2.0-litre TFSI and the 2.0-litre TDI engines. Both powerplants have a 4-cylinder configuration and produce 190PS/320Nm and 190PS/400Nm respectively. Both the engines are expected to be offered with a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The same set of combinations is what powers the Audi A6 sedan in India as well.

If the Indian market responds well to the A5, Audi could also bring in hotter derivatives of the model in the form of S5 and RS5 to India. The A5 doesn’t really have direct competition in the country. But if Audi brings in the topless version, the Mercedes-Benz C 300 Cabriolet will lock horns with it.

Since we are talking about Cabriolets, Audi launched the A3 with a soft-top in February this year, followed closely by the new A4 diesel variant. The revamped Q3 and a petrol variant of it were the two new offerings that were launched in March. The month of April saw the launch of the A3 facelift. Design Editions of the A6 and Q7 went on sale last month before, on September 4, Audi expanded the Q7’s portfolio by adding the 40 TFSI variant.

Source: CarDekho.com