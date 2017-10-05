close
Audi India expands portfolio, launches three new models

Audi expanded its product portfolio in India with the rollout of three new models --A5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet and S5 Sportback.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 16:55
Audi India expands portfolio, launches three new models

Mumbai: The German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday expanded its product portfolio in India with the rollout of three new models --A5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet and S5 Sportback, priced at Rs 54.02 lakh, Rs 67.15 lakh and Rs 70.60 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

While the A5 Sportback and A5 Cabriolet come with 2-litre diesel engine, the S5 Sportback is powered by 3-litre petrol engine.

With the introduction of these three new models, Audi India has achieved the target of launching 10 products in the current calender year, Audi India head Rahil Ansari said.

"The introduction of the Audi A5 range has further strengthened our product portfolio. We will continue to offer the best of luxury mobility solutions in India by introducing new models in exciting body types and by entering into new segments," Ansari said at the launch.

The new Audi A5 range will be primarily targeting the young-minded population that is instantly recognisable, he added.

Audi has been witnessing a steep plunge in sales here during the past two years and was pushed to a distant No 3 last year from No 1.

The luxury car maker was enjoying top position in terms of sales in the country between 2012 and 2014. But in 2015, its German rival Mercedes yanked away the top slot and continues to remain so. In the meanwhile, another German player, BMW, clawed back to occupy the second slot, pushing Audi to a distant third position.

Audi, which has stopped reporting its annual sales numbers since 2015 when it had sold 11,192 units, has not yet shared the same for 2016 and 2017.

In 2014, Audi had sold 10,851 units against Merc's 10,201 units and was the market leader.

AudiAudi product portfolioAudi A5 SportbackAudi A5 CabrioletAudi S5 Sportback

