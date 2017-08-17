close
Audi launches Design editions of SUV Q7, A6 sedan

Audi launched 'Design' editions of SUV Q7 and sedan A6 priced at Rs 81.99 lakh and Rs 56.78 lakh, respectively

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 14:12
New Delhi: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday launched 'Design' editions of its popular SUV Q7 and sedan A6 priced at Rs 81.99 lakh and Rs 56.78 lakh, respectively.

The Design Edition Q7 offering is powered by a 3 litre diesel engine with 249 horse power (hp), capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds with top speed of 234 kmph, the company said in a statement.

Likewise, the Design Edition A6 sedan has 2 litre diesel engine with 190 hp, seven-speed transmission, it added.

Commenting on the launches, Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said: "As we are celebrating 10 years of successful journey of Audi in India, we are launching the Audi A6 Design Edition to celebrate the increasing demand and success of the Audi A6."

He said the Audi A6 has been one of the company's most popular sedans, not only in India but globally.

Ansari also said Audi has been at the forefront of creating luxury SUV segment in India with the Audi Q7 playing a key role.

"I am confident that the Audi Q7 Design Edition will appeal to India's best," he added.

