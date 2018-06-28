हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Audi Q5 petrol

The new Audi Q5 petrol is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre TFSI engine that churning out a maximum of 248 bhp and a peak torque of 370 Nm.

Audi Q5 petrol variant launched in India at starting price of Rs 55.27 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday launched the petrol version of the second generation Audi Q5.

The Audi Q5 petrol will come at a starting price of Rs 55.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go upto Rs 59.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Audi Q5 petrol is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre TFSI engine with a total output of 252 horse power and is mated with 7-speed transmission. It has a top speed of 237 km/hr and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 6.3 seconds

The petrol variant of the Audi Q5 bears striking semblance with its diesel version which was launched in India in January this year. On the exterior it has the same distinctive bonnet and the gently sloping roof line as well as the outer mirrors mounted onto the shoulder and the narrow window line.

On the interior too the car has similar exterior mirrors, electrically adjustable, heated and folding, automatically dimming on both sides, including automatic kerb-side function for the exterior mirror on the passenger side.

The all-wheel drive petrol variant has five driving modes and is equipped with safety features such as eight airbags, anti-lock braking system), electronic brake distribution and electronic stabilisation control system among others.

 

 

