Audi Q7 petrol India launch today- Here's what you should know

 The model’s introduction is in line with Audi’s plans to offer a petrol engine with all its models by the end of 2017, due to the deteriorating level of interest in diesel cars.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 10:47
Audi Q7 petrol to be launched in India today

Audi India is gearing up to extend the lineup of its flagship SUV, the Q7, by launching its petrol avatar, the Q7 40TFSI, on September 1, 2017. The model’s introduction is in line with Audi’s plans to offer a petrol engine with all its models by the end of 2017, due to the deteriorating level of interest in diesel cars. In fact, save for the Audi Q5, set to be replaced by the new-gen model revealed last year, every Audi car in India will now be available with the option of a petrol engine.

Presently, the Audi Q7 is sold in the country only with a diesel engine and is offered in two variants – 45 TDI Quattro Premium Plus and 45 TDI Quattro Technology. With the addition of the petrol variant in the form of the Q7 40 TFSI, Audi will now be catering to even those SUV buyers who were looking for a petrol-powered premium SUV.

Powering the new petrol Q7 is a 2.0-litre TFSI (turbo-petrol) engine, which musters 255PS of max power and generates a peak torque of 370Nm. This motor comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is claimed to be highly fuel efficient courtesy enhancements to its exhaust manifold integration, improved Audi valve-lift system and innovative thermal management.

Depending on what variant the Audi Q7 petrol is launched in, expect a price of Rs 75-80 lakh, putting it up against the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X5 petrols. Incidentally, Audi will be inaugurating a new sales and service facility in Chandigarh as well, where the Q7 petrol’s launch will be held.

Last week, on the occasion of its 10 years in the country, Audi India launched a new limited edition of its Q7, the 45 TDI Design Edition. The Q7 Design Edition comes with a host of interesting features such as the Audi smartphone interface, full paint finish with smoked tail lamps, running boards and exhaust trims in gloss black, 20-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels with 5-Spoke-Star design and door puddle projection lamps with ‘Audi’ logo at the front and ‘quattro’ logo at the rear.

