Audi unveils e-tron quattro prototype at Geneva Motor Show

Geneva: Audi has unveiled the prototype for its first all-electric model at the Geneva Motor Show.

Until the start of series production, almost 250 development vehicles will complete testing under extreme conditions worldwide, the company said in a statement. The production version of the Audi e-tron will be launched in the European market at the end of 2018.

Audi said that the e-tron prototype offers a preview of the first all-electric model from the brand with the four rings. The camouflaged exterior conceals a sporty premium SUV with space for five people along with plenty of luggage. The production version of the Audi e-tron prototype can fill up on electricity at fast-charging stations with up to 150 kW charging capacity. In just under 30 minutes, the SUV is then ready for the next leg of the long-distance journey.

“In 2020 we will have three all-electric vehicles in our product range, with a four-door Gran Turismo– the production version of the Audi e-tron Sportback concept – and a model in the compact segment joining the sporty SUV. We will be launching more than 20 electric cars and plug-in hybrids by 2025 – spread across all segments and concepts,” said Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG.

Audi e-tron prototype is fully electric – the lower part of the car is encircled with alternating orange and black segments.

Audi has said that it is testing the pre-series vehicles for customer-focused operation in all climate zones ranging from below -20 to above +50 degrees Celsius (-4° to+122° F).

Prior to the world premiere, part of the Audi e-tron test fleet will be out on public roads wearing the electrifying camouflage. The first stop for the prototypes is in Geneva.