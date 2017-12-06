Auto companies offer heavy discounts on New year sale

New Delhi: Automobile companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai including luxury car brand Audi have announced heavy discounts on their vehicles to boost their sales as the end of tge fiscal year 2017 is approaching faster.

As per a report in Zeebiz.com, these firms are also offering free insurance, exchange bonuses, lower interest rates, free accessories, discounted annual maintenance contracts, gold coins and free EMI holidays.

These offers came in the wake of the government announcement to push BS-VI fuel which left auto dealers with a few option to clear their surplus stock.

Earlier on November 15, the petroleum ministry decided on preponement of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCT of Delhi to tackle the high pollution levels.

Here are the details of the offers which can be availed.

Audi on its website launched a sale stating "Buy in 2017 and Pay in 2019" on its models like Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6 and Audi Q3.

You can now purchase Audi A3 at Rs 26.99 lakh - a discount of Rs 5 lakh from its fixed price of Rs 31.99 lakh. While Audi A4 is available at Rs 33.99 lakh (discount of Rs 5.98 lakh) from the list price of Rs 39.97 lakh and Audi Q3 at Rs 29.99 lakh (discount of Rs 3.41 lakh) from list price of Rs 33.40 lakh.



The highest discount Audi provided was on its Audi A6 - a whopping Rs 8.85 lakh has been made off on it and is now sold at Rs 44.99 lakh compared to list price of Rs 53.84 lakh.



Tata Motors too has rolled out 'Mega Offer Max Celebration campaign’, where a customer will get a once-in-lifetime opportunity to drive home a Tata car at a down payment of Rs 1 lakh and can save up to Rs 1 lakh depending upon on the model and variant.

