Auto Expo 2018: 24 car & bike launches, 100 glimpses awaited at the mega automobile show

New Delhi: The upcoming 14th edition of the "Auto Expo -- The Motor Show" 2018 is set to offer visitors a chance to witness 24 launches and unveiling of around 100 vehicles.

The show has been accredited by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) and is being held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

However, February 7-8 will be reserved for the media and exhibitors.

According to the organisers, the event will showcase a gradual transition from mere static display of vehicles to a consolidated package of "Entire Mobility Eco-System".

The edition will also display latest technology enabled automobiles and greener transport solutions.

There are about 11 Start-ups participating in the event which will also act as the platform for the India market debut of automobile manufacturer Kia Motors India.

Apart from the launches and unveilings, the expo will feature special zones on "Motorsports History, Auto Gaming Arena, Future Decoded, 70 Years of Indian Automobility and Application Vehicles".

An "Auto Expo Components Show" will also be organised. It will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from February 8-11, 2018.

The "Auto Expo -- The Motor Show 2018" is being jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).