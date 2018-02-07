Auto Expo 2018 Day 1: Major launches, cool concepts and much more

New Delhi: The 14th edition of the "Auto Expo -- The Motor Show" 2018 is set to offer visitors a chance to witness 24 launches and unveiling of around 100 vehicles.

The show is being held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida while February 7-8 will be reserved for the media and exhibitors.

Many car and motorcycle manufacturers are skipping the Auto Expo this year. Major auto companies that will miss the show are –Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Jeep India, Nissan, Ford and Chevrolet. Among bike manufacturers, Ducati, Royal Enfield, KTM India and Bajaj Auto are giving the auto show a miss.

Major car launches and concepts

Maruti Suzuki will be showcasing the e-Survivor Concept and the next-gen HEV (electric vehicle) technology at the Expo.

The company is also expected to showcase the next-gen Ertiga, new Ciaz Facelift, Swift Sport and the Swift RS.

Tata Motors will be showcasing the Tata H5 SUV and the Tata X451 premium hatchback. Other prominent products to be displayed by Tata Motors will be the Tiago Sport and Tigor Sport, TaMo Racemo and a range of electric cars and commercial vehicles.

Kia Motors will be showcasing the SP Concept SUV along with 16 other cars and concepts from its global line-up, which will include the Kia Picanto, Sorento, Rio hatchback, Sportage SUV, Kia Soul, Rio Sedan, Kia Stinger, Kia Niro Electric SUV and much more.

Hyundai Motor is launching the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 and will also showcase the Hyundai Kona compact SUV and the Hyundai Ioniq EV, Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid. The company is also likely to showcase the new Santro and the 2018 Creta.

Honda Cars India will make the global debut of 2018 Honda Amaze and the Indian debut of 9th generation Honda Civic and the 2018 Honda CR-V. Honda will also showcase the Honda Clarity FCV Concept and other EV concepts like the Honda Halo EV.

Mahindra & Mahindra will showcase the Mahindra Stinger Convertible SUV concept and will debut the Mahindra Rexton luxury SUV in India. The company is also expected to showcase a new MPV (Mahindra U321) and a compact SUV (Mahindra S201). The company will also be showcasing six electric concepts at the Auto Expo.

Bike launches and unveiling

Yamaha is likely to launch the R15 V3 at the Expo. The company also showcase the 2018 Yamaha YZF R3, Yamaha Nozza Grande retro scooter and the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike.

BMW India will launch the F 750 GS and the F 850 GS, while the company will showcase the BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R. Apart from these, BMW’s entire line up will be put on display at the Expo.

Hero MotoCorp will unveil the Hero XPulse and the production version of Hero XF3R at the Expo, while the company will showcase the Xtreme 200R and a 125cc scooter.

Suzuki Motorcycles India will launch the GSX-S750 naked bike at the expo and will showcase the Suzuki V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 250 at the Expo. Other bikes will include the MotoGP bike, Suzuki GSX-R1000 and the entire Suzuki line-up.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters will be launching a new bike at the Expo and will upgrade 10 motorcycles in India. This will include six domestic models and four international models. The company will also debut the Honda PCX Electric Concept at the Auto Expo 2018.