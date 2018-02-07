Auto Expo 2018: Hero XPulse 200 showcased

The Hero XPulse 200 has made its India Debut at the Auto Expo 2018 amidst much fanfare. The Hero XPulse 200 made its world premiere at the prestigious EICMA 2017 in Milan, Italy. Despite of making its Indian debut, Hero MotoCorp reveals that the bike’s India launch is still some time away. According to whatever info we could gather from the company officials, the Hero XPulse 200 will be launched by end of 2018 in India. The Hero XPulse 200 will replace the now discontinued Hero Impulse adventure tourer and will be positioned as a flagship offering from the company in India once launched.

The XPulse 200 should turn out to be a decent beginners bike for an enthusiast who is willing to step into the world of adventure touring. The Hero XPulse 200 Concept is powered by the same 200cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that also powers the Hero XTreme 200R. This engine produces 18.2 BHP of max power at 8000 RPM and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM, while it comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. Hero MotoCorp has not revealed the engine specs on the XPulse 200, but has revealed that the engine will be tuned to produce better low-end torque on the adventure tourer.

The Hero XPulse 200 Concept showcased at the Expo comes equipped with round LED headlamps, while the fuel tank seems to have been shared with the Karizma R. The bike also gets a high mounted windshield, flat tail section and panniers mounted on the luggage mounts along with a top box. Features include LED fog lamps, semi-digital instrumentation and LED tail lamps. The Hero XPulse 200 Concept comes equipped with long travel suspension with a telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets an adjustable mono-shock.

The Hero XPulse 200 uses disc brakes on both the ends along with a single-channel ABS system. The adventure tourer is expected to be priced at INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The XPulse 200 will mark its entry into the entry-level adventure tourer segment in India and will be an affordable option to the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and the upcoming KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS.

