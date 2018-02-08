Auto Expo 2018: Kia SP Concept unveiled in India

Kia Motors India has made its Indian debut in style and how. The showstopper for the company has been the Kia SP Concept SUV that has made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2018. Kia Motors has not formally revealed the launch date, but the SP Concept should be launched in India by end of 2019. The Kia SP Concept is a compact SUV and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and the Tata H5.

As the name suggests, the Kia SP Concept is a futuristic concept and the production version may not necessarily get all the design cues from the concept. Apart from the SP Concept, Kia Motors has also showcased the Kia Singer GT, Kia Picanto, Sportage SUV, Kia Rio and the Kia Soul compact SUV among others. The Kia SP Concept has been specifically developed for the Indian market and will go into production by end of 2019.

The SP Concept SUV gets a bold and stylish design philosophy along with breakthrough technology. The car gets a proper two-box design with a raised bonnet and the hallmark ‘tiger-nose’ grille, which is accentuated by the horizontal LED headlamps. The SP Concept also get LED fog lamps, while the overall front profile is accentuated by the sculpted bumper. The concept SUV also gets a dual-tone sloping roof, black plastic body cladding, LED taillights and the machined alloys.

Kia has not revealed the engine details of the SP Concept. However, being a Hyundai Creta rival, the car should get the 1.6L petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is good to produce 126 BHP of power and 156 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine produces 121 BHP of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Courtesy: India.com