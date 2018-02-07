Auto Expo 2018: Kia Sportage with new look, styling showcased

South Korean automaker Kia has made a blazing entry into the Indian automotive space with its showcase at the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi. The automaker is positioning itself as a premium alternative to Hyundai, and its lineup reflects that. And one entry in its lineup for India is the Kia Sportage. The Sportage has long been a mainstay in the Kia stable, and it comes as no surprise to see that the automaker would add it to its foray into India as well. But does the crossover SUV have what it takes to succeed? Only time will tell.

For now, let’s just look at what the Kia Sportage brings to the table. The new Sportage features a new look and new styling. The wheelbase has been extended to around 2667 mm and the overall length as been bumped up to 4470 mm from the outgoing generation. This adds up to more space inside, especially at the rear. The storage space at the rear has also been expanded to around 870 litres.

Moving on to the most important of matters, the Kia Sportage sports two engine options internationally. There is a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine and a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre engine. The 2.4-litre unit delivers 181 hp of power and 237 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine delivers 240 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. The turbocharger claims to spool up quickly to help extract maximum torque faster. This engine comes on the Sportage SX Turbo trim, which comes with 19-inch wheels for added grip. The other trims come with 17-inch or 18-inch wheels.

As for the cabin, the Sportage features premium components in keeping with the positioning of the brand in India. There are very few hard touch surfaces, and there is an 8-inch touchscreen system with secondary knobs, buttons and switches for those who don’t want to swipe around to control the system all the time. The infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. But we don’t know exactly what the Sportage in India will sport inside.

As for the outside looks, there is a front end revised from the previous generation with disparate elements that give it a quirky look, like the ‘ice cube’ running lights under the headlights exclusive to the SX Turbo.

Courtesy: India.com