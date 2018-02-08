हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Auto Expo 2018: Lohia Auto launches electric three-wheeler

Lohia Auto launched battery-operated three-wheeler Comfort E Auto.

PTI| Updated: Feb 08, 2018, 13:25 PM IST
Greater Noida: Lohia Auto, part of the diversified Lohia Group, on Thursday launched battery-operated three-wheeler Comfort E Auto.

The company has priced Comfort E Auto HS at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex showroom Delhi) and comes with facilities such as central locking and GPS.

It would have a Lithium-ion battery and could run up to 30 km per hour and offers a mileage of 80 km.

"After a significant success in keeping the electric vehicle moment alive, we are now geared up to take the brand to the next pedestal by adding more value to the products in terms of speed, power and reach," CEO Ayush Lohia said.

The company is showcasing six electric vehicles in the Auto Expo here.

Besides, Lohia Auto launched diesel-driven three-wheeler loader Humsafar 2000 and passenger vehicle Humsafar DLX priced at Rs 1.95 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh respectively.

