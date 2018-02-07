Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Future S

Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the all-new Concept Future S at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The Maruti Concept Future S is a mini SUV from the Indo-Japanese car maker and displays the company’s future design direction for compact cars. According to Maruti Suzuki, the Future S Concept sports authentic SUV proportions with a proper two-box design, flat bonnet, raised A-pillar, higher seating position and high ground clearance. The production version of the Concept Future S will be positioned below the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the Concept Future S will mark the introduction of new A-segment mini compact SUVs in India. As far as design is concerned, the Concept Future S sports LED headlamps, a two-part grille, two tone alloys, sloping roof and LED taillights. Since it is a concept, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the interiors of the car. However, the company has revealed that the production version of Concept Future S will be underpinned by Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform. This new platform is rigid, lightweight and complies with BNSVP safety norms.

Engine details are not out yet, but reports claim that the Maruti Suzuki Concept Future S will be available in both petrol and diesel guises. The car will get the 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine that makes 83 BHP and 113 Nm of power, mated to 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The diesel variant is likely to be powered by the in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, this engine will be available in a lower state of tune. Being a mini SUV, the Maruti Concept Future S doesn’t have any direct competition. But the car will compete against the Mahindra KUV100 till some extent.

Courtesy: India.com