Auto Expo 2018: New 2018 Hyundai i20 facelift launched at Rs 5.35 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s second largest car maker has finally launched the new Hyundai i20 facelift in India today at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. Priced at Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the new Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift now sports cosmetic updates on the outside as well as inside while the mechanical front remains untouched. Moreover, the hatchback was also spied ahead of its official India debut proffering a closer look to the car. The South Korean automaker has created 9 Exciting Zones for showcasing 15 exciting cars and technologies at the event.

Talking more about the newly launched Hyundai i20, the hatchback gets cascading grille upfront along with new bumper that enhances the overall styling which is in-line with the new-gen products like Verna and Elantra. It also gets projector headlamps, new fog lights, new alloy wheel design, revamped LED tail light, elevated licence plate housing and more.

Inside the cabin, the overall appeal of the interior remains the same with minor tweaks on the dashboard design and colour scheme. On the feature front, the hatchback gets new upholstery, 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, reverse parking sensors, power steering and much more.

Under the bonnet, the new Hyundai i20 facelift is offered in both the choices – petrol as well as diesel. The former is a 1.2-litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol mill which is capable of generating max power of 82 bhp of max power with peak torque of 115Nm while the latter is a 1.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 89 bhp and 220Nm of power figures. The petrol mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox along with 5-speed gearbox as standard while the oil burner is coupled with a 6-speed manual unit.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the base variant of the hatchback is priced at INR 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Hyundai’s newest product in the premium hatchback segment will take on the rivals such as Tata X451, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and others.

Courtesy: India.com