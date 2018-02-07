Auto Expo 2018: New Honda Civic showcased in India

When the Honda Civic broke cover some ten years ago, it was a runaway hit. It had a limited shelf life in India, but it continues to have its followers. And those followers will be mighty delighted at the Auto Expo 2018, where the latest-generation Honda Civic has been showcased. The Civic has been presented in its international specifications, and the version that may be coming to India once again in 2019 could be different from this version. Still, what we have at the Expo is this version of the Civic.

The Honda Civic unveiled here is the face-lifted version that has not yet had a global debut. The Civic comes in three body types around the world: coupe, hatchback and sedan. And India will likely get the sedan version of the Civic. Facelift aside, the Civic showcased at the Auto Expo is the same as the new generation that was introduced three years ago and went on sale from the model year 2016.

The Civic has a lot of engine options to power it. There is the 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo engine and the four-cylinder, 16-valve 2.0-litre i-VTEC engine, both petrol. There is also a 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder VTEC Turbo petrol engine. Plus, there is the performance-focused Civic Type R, with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that can churn out 315 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. In India, the Civic is likely to come with two engine options. There will be the 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine and the 1.6-litre i-DTEC one.

But this is a facelift at the end, so the changes here are on the skin level. The Civic has a sporty look now, in contrast to the tidy and sober lines of the ever-popular City. The sportiness comes courtesy the LED headlights and the accentuated character lines and the sporty-designed alloy wheels. There are also LED taillights and a C-pillar that flows well into the rear tailgate. At the front is a new chrome wing design that melds really well with the headlights.

The Civic has been showcased along the CR-V and Amaze; all three models are expected to launch in India by 2020. The CR-V too has been tweaked on the outside, with new looks and an extra row of seats, along with a much-needed diesel engine. The 1.6-litre Earth Dreams diesel engine that delivers 160 hp and 350 Nm of torque may also come to the Civic.

