Auto Expo 2018: New Maruti Swift launched in India at Rs 4.99 lakh

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched its most anticipated car in India – the all-new 2018 Maruti Swift – at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The new Swift is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base LXI variant, while the top-end ZDI + variant is priced at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The third generation Swift was officially unveiled earlier last month as part of the media drives. Bookings for the new Maruti Swift are open at Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country, while deliveries will start by the end of this month. The new-generation Swift is the first car to be launched through the Maruti Suzuki Arena sales outlets.

The third-generation Maruti Swift is based on the 5th-generation HEARTECT platform, which complies with the upcoming safety norms. The new platform is lightweight and rigid and has helped in reducing the car’s overall weight by around 90 kgs. The new Swift now comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD and Brake Assist and ISOFIX child seat restraints as standard across all the variants. In terms of equipment, the new Swift gets LED projector headlamps, 7-inch touch-screen SmartPlay infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link support, automatic climate control system, reverse parking camera, engine start/stop button, parking sensors and much more.

Visually, Maruti Suzuki has managed to maintain the unmistakable Swift silhouette, however, the design is all-new. Upfront, you get a large single-aperture grille and new swept-back headlights. On the sides, there are 15-inch machined alloys, sloping roofline and a uniquely designed rear door handle that is neatly tucked into the C-pillar. The car gets new LED taillights and a redesigned rear bumper with a wider track. Coming to the interiors, the 2018 Swift sports an all-black cabin with a new dashboard layout. We also get a new sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, rotary air-con controls and new fabric upholstery for seats.

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Swift are the same set of engines that powered the old model. The 1.2-litre VVT K12B petrol engine is tuned to develop 83 BHP of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The 1.3-litre DDiS oil burner is capable of producing 74 BHP of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. However, the V & Z trims also get a 5-speed AMT gearbox as an option. The new Swift competes against the Hyundai Grand i10, Ford Figo, Volkswagen Polo and the Nissan Micra among others. The 2018 Maruti Swift is available in a total of four trims and 12 variants.

Courtesy: India.com