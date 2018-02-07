Auto Expo 2018: Suzuki GSX-S750 unveiled

Suzuki Motorcycles, a popular Japanese two wheeler manufacturer today officially launched the new GSX-S750 middleweight naked motorcycle in the country at Auto Expo 2018. Expected to be priced competitively, the new GSX-S750 motorcycle gets its design and bodywork inspiration from elder sibling – GSX-S1000. The naked street fighter is introduced as a completely-knocked-down(CKD) unit which will be assembled locally that has helped the company to keep the prices low for the domestic market. The bike maker is also showcasing the upcoming V-Strom 650 bike which is expected to hit the market by March this year.

The motorcycle borrows muscular characteristics and aggressive appeal from its elder sibling. Moreover, the 750cc naked street fighter comes loaded with new features and equipment, helping in differentiating the bike from the bigger sibling. On the dimension front, the new GSX-S750 motorcycle measures 2125mm in length, 785mm in width and wheelbase of 1455mm. The ground clearance and seat height stands at 135mm and 820mm respectively. The motorcycle is offered in 2 colour options – Metallic Triton Blue / Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Mira Red.

Touted as detuned version of Suzuki GSX-S1000, the naked motorcycle comes powered by a 749cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. The motor is capable of producing maximum power of 113bhp and will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is the same unit which also powers the Suzuki GSX-R750.

Likewise it’s elder sibling, the new Suzuki GSX-S650 too gets host of new features which includes ABS, 3 modes traction control and much more. The younger sibling of Suzuki GSX-S1000 is offered with a choice of ABS as well as non ABS. For suspension, the motorcycle gets inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped suspension at the front while the rear section gets link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped monoshock setup. Braking duties on the motorcycle is carried out by Nissin, 4-piston, twin Disc at the front and Nissin, 1-piston, single Disc at the rear.

The Japanese bike manufacturer is also showcasing around 17 two-wheelers that includes new Burgman Street, the Gixxer Cup racing model,new 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450, the 2018 RM-Z250 and 2018 DR-Z70 in the hall no 2 at the biennial motor show today.

