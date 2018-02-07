Auto Expo 2018: Suzuki launches Burgman Street maxi-scooter

Suzuki Motorcycle, a well known Japanese bike manufacturer has finally launched the new Burgman Street maxi-scooter in the domestic market today at the ongoing Delhi Motor Show. The 125cc scooter has been spied number of times while testing in India ahead of its India launch. Likely to be priced competitively when launched, the new Burgman Street scooter will be a premium offering from the Japanese two-wheeler giant in India. Moreover, the Burgman nameplate is resembles Suzuki’s flagship offering in the scooter category which is available in various guises ranging from 200cc to 600cc for the global market.

The Japanese bike manufacturer has finally introduced the Burgman brand in the domestic market that will cater to the needs of the buyers looking to buy premium scooter. On the feature front, the new maxi-scooter from Suzuki India gets fully digital instrument cluster, front disc brake, a multi-function key slot, big underseat storage, a 12V USB socket for charging, LED tail-lamp. It also comes with telescopic forks upfront, 14-inch wheels and much more.

Coming to the engine specifications are concerned, the new Burgman Street scooter borrows engine option from Suzuki Access 125. The unit is capable of producing maximum power of 8.5bhp @ 7000 rpm with peak torque of 10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm that comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125cc maxi-scooter comes with a price tag of around Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). In terms of competition, the new Burgman Street takes on Aprilia SR150 and Honda Grazia.

Courtesy: India.com