Auto Expo 2018: Tata H5x SUV Concept unveiled

Tata Motors has taken the wraps of arguably the most anticipated car at the Auto Expo 2018 – the Tata H5x SUV. Once launched, the Tata H5x will be available in multiple body choices with 5 and 7 seat options. The H5x will compete against compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta and the upcoming Suzuki Vitara. With all that said, Tata Motors has revealed that the H5x will be launched first in India, followed by the 7-seat model. Expect the Tata H5x to be launched in India by Q1 2019.

Under the hood, the Tata H5x is powered by a Fiat sourced 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel motor, which also powers the Jeep Compass. However, this engine on the Tata H5x produces 140 BHP of max power and 320 Nm of peak torque. Transmission responsibilities will be shouldered by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while an automatic transmission will also be available as an option on the 5-seat variant of the Tata H5x.

The Tata H5x is based on the Land Rover Discovery Sport’s LS550 platform, however, this platform has been localized heavily to suit the SUV. According to Tata Motors, the monocoque chassis has helped the company in offering better handling prowess and driving dynamics to the H5x SUV. While the underpinnings are from Land Rover Discovery Sport, the H5x is unmistakably a Tata SUV on the outside.

Upfront, the Tata H5x sports 3D hexagonal grille along with the humanity line that merges into the LED projector headlamps. The arrow-shaped DRLs are neatly tucked onto the sculpted front bumper. Moving to the sides, the car gets a sloping roof that merges into the D-pillar. We also get the ceramic strip on the beltline, while other design elements include the muscular wheel arches and the massive 19-inch diamond cut alloys. The SUV gets a LED taillights and a chrome strip on the rear tailgate while faux silver skid plates underline the front and rear bumpers.

Courtesy: India.com