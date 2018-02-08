Auto Expo 2018: Twenty Two Motors rolls out new electric scooter Flow

Greater Noida: Electric two-wheeler maker Twenty Two Motors on Thursday launched a smart electric scooter, Flow, priced at Rs 74,740 at the Auto Expo here, and plans to roll out over 2 lakh units in three years.

The startup, which wants to make the most of the growing EV movement in India, will make its manufacturing facility in Haryana operational by the second quarter and will roll out 50,000 vehicles per year with an investment of USD 70 million.

"We are going to start the production with 300 scooters per day and in the first three years we will roll out 2 lakh electric vehicles," Twenty Two Motors CEO and cofounder Parveen Kharb told reporters here.

The vehicle is enabled with artificial intelligence and can be tracked remotely.

The inbuilt 'Geo Fencing' allows security against theft as the vehicle alerts the owner once it is beyond the defined geographical boundaries.

Kharb said the company is not only aligned with the government's vision of 40 per cent private electric vehicles, but it is ahead of it.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, Flow can be charged fully within 5 hours and can go up to 80 kilometres at a speed of 60 kilometres per hour.

Pre-booking of the vehicle will commence from today and the delivery will be done by the second quarter of 2018.

Twenty Two Motors is among the 12 startups that have participated in the Auto Expo that kicked off yesterday on the outskirts of the national capital.

Other features include 100 per cent LED Lamps, twin disk brakes, portable wireless battery, smart app, cruise control and reverse mode, among others.