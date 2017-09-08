'Auto industry moving towards EV, affordability a challenge'

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava on Friday said the auto industry is moving towards electric vehicles (EVs) despite the challenge to come up with an affordable car, taking cue from the government's push for the eco-friendly technology.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had warned the automobile industry yesterday to go for alternative fuel, else he would not mind "bulldozing" them in his bid to check pollution and imports.

"We are all moving towards it (electric vehicle) now. It wouldn't have happened so fast if the government hadn't pushed that's also a fact," Bhargava said.

Speaking on the sidelines of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) annual convention here, he added: "The challenge is to have an affordable (electric) car that be made acceptable to the customer."

When asked for comments on Gadkari's message to the auto industry to move towards alternative fuel in order to reduce imports of petroleum and curb pollution, Bhargava said there was nothing wrong about it.

"What he is trying to say I think is that this programme has be implemented...Do not take everything too literally," he said.

Supporting the road transport and highways minister's views, Bhargava said: "If you want a change of this kind there has to be a push on somebody otherwise the inertia of not doing anything is very high."

On the challenges for bringing electric vehicles, he said: "Infrastructure is where we need to meet the challenge. I think the government is very serious in solving this problem."

Moreover, he said: "Nothing remains hard if you have will to do."

Gadkari had also said a Cabinet note on electric vehicles was ready that would take care of charging stations.