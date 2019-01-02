हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bajaj Auto sales up 18% in December at 3,46,199 units

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Wednesday reported 18 percent increase in total sales in December at 3,46,199 units as against 2,92,547 units in the same month previous year.

Motorcycle sales grew 31 percent to 2,98,855 units in December 2018 against 2,28,762 units in December 2017, the company said in a BSE filing.

Commercial vehicles sales declined by 26 percent to 47,344 units during the month compared to 63,785 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports stood at 1,65,848 units in the month as against 1,43,038 units in the same month previous year, an increase of 16 percent.

