Bajaj starts 2017 Pulsar 200NS bookings
It’s been quite some time now since Bajaj unveiled the fuel-injected version of their popular streetsport bike, the Pular 200NS. The motorcycle was withdrawn from the market due to the updation of emission norms and now it gets fuel injection system along with a BS IV-compliant engine. The bike has already reached a few Bajaj dealerships where it has been put on display as well. On contacting a few dealers we came to know that the motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1,16,200 (on-road, Mumbai). The dealers have started bookings for the motorcycle with a token amount of Rs 1,000. The deliveries are expected to commence by the first or second week of February 2017.
The motorcycle does not get any major cosmetic updates except the new colour scheme that looks crisper than the earlier models. The Bajaj Pulsar 200NS continues to use the same perimeter frame chassis that is used in all the new generation Bajaj bikes, including the Pulsar Adventure Sport (AS) series, RS200 and the newly-launched Dominar 400.
The motorcycle retains the 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine from the previous model, with triple-spark technology. Major changes in the new model include fuel injection, which offers crisper throttle response, and the bike is now BS-IV compliant. The 2017 model will deliver 24.5PS and a peak torque of 18.6Nm, similar to its fully-faired sibling, the RS200.
Another new addition to the 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS will be ABS, which will be offered at an additional cost over the standard model.Once back in the market after a small pause, the Pulsar NS200 will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the newly launched FZ25.
Source: BikeDekho.com
